Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $118.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

