Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.