Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 155 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

