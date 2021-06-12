Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,452 shares of company stock worth $1,972,878. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.