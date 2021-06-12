NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in May

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the May 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NNGRY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $2.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

