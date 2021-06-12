Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report sales of $6.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOK shares. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Nokia by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 14.7% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.