Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 159 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE WELL opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

