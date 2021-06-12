Norinchukin Bank The Buys 160 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,672,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $4,988,477 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $284.15 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.60 and a 1 year high of $284.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.