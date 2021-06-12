Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,955 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $154.09 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

