Norinchukin Bank The Has $3.34 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of -159.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

