Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.89 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

