Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

