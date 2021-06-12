Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,408 shares of company stock valued at $48,283. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.14 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

