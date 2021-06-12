Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) & Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Head to Head Survey

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novan and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan -708.75% -1,050.18% -63.06% Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novan and Sensei Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Novan presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 82.97%. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.04%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Novan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Novan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novan and Sensei Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan $4.92 million 45.27 -$29.29 million ($2.60) -5.65 Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$20.10 million ($12.53) -0.96

Sensei Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novan. Novan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensei Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensei Biotherapeutics beats Novan on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc., a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

