Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

NUAN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. 13,541,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,653,360. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,747.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

