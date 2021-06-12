NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

NS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.99. 379,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

