Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Tarkan Maner Sells 19,938 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.94 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Nutanix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

