Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NUW stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $17.27.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
