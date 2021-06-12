Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NUW stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

