Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.59

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and traded as high as $6.61. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1,020,030 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

