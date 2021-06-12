Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE JRO opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,502 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $443,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,872.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,729.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

