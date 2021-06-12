Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the May 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:NUO opened at $16.36 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
