Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the May 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NUO opened at $16.36 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 304,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

