Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of JPC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $9.95.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
