NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

