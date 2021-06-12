Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 815 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

IWF opened at $261.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

