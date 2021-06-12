Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000.

MUI opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

