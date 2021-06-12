Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $470.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.41 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

