Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,635 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPEM opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

