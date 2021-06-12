Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,121 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $227.86 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.