Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 140 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in V.F. by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in V.F. by 46.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V.F. by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 15,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.13 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.