Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

