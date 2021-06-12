Observer Market Capitalization Hits $11.77 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 65.5% lower against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00795767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.29 or 0.08284942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086487 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

