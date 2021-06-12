Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading Up 1.1%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 131,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 185,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.