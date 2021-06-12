OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Down 0.1%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.89. 8,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 73,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,334,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,396,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,813,000.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

