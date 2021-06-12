Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,941.50 ($25.37). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 1,921.50 ($25.10), with a volume of 732,672 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,572.50 ($33.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,025.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80.

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 660,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Insiders have bought a total of 2,819,595 shares of company stock worth $5,512,780,175 in the last three months.

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

