Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,507 ($32.75).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,077 ($27.14) per share, with a total value of £19,918.43 ($26,023.56). Insiders have bought a total of 2,819,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,780,175 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON:OCDO traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,921.50 ($25.10). 732,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,025.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

