Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Oil States International worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 1,345.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oil States International by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,747 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

OIS opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $452.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60. Oil States International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

