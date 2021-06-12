OIN Finance Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $277,267.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.00798012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.68 or 0.08359962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086783 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,833,626 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars.

