Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 3.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $184,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.38. 1,684,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.15. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.84 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

