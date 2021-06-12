Oleg Khaykin Sells 2,010 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $35,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Oleg Khaykin sold 10,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $168,200.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

VIAV opened at $17.65 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

