Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 95,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,083. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

