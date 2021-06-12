ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $57.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.59.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

