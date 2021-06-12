Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.01% of Onto Innovation worth $32,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.