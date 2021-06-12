Oppenheimer Boosts PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $25.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDSB stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $268.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.