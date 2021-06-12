Oppenheimer Comments on iCAD, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for iCAD in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get iCAD alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.37 million, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at $2,380,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.