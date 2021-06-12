Opus (OPT) Hits Market Cap of $287,454.38

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $287,454.38 and $3.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.41 or 0.00786765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.86 or 0.08226115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00086291 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

