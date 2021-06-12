Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Orange alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Orange by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 971,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Orange’s payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.