Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $202,217.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $512,787.34 and approximately $202,217.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00170446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00196419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.01121075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,874.57 or 0.99864941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

