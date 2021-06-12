OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSB. Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OSB Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 525.75 ($6.87).

OSB stock opened at GBX 474.40 ($6.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 473.37. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 230.20 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

