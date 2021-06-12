Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.17.

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 117,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,201. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

