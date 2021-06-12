Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $135.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $106.08 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

